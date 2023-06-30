Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Barnes & Thornburg on Friday removed an environmental lawsuit against Ameren, an American gas and electric utilities company, to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Blitz, Bardgett & Deutsch and Dowd Bennett LLP on behalf of the City and County of St. Charles, arises out of environmental remediation work conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Ameren at a Superfund site. The case is 4:23-cv-00846, The City of St. Charles et al v. Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri.

Energy

June 30, 2023, 7:50 PM

Plaintiffs

The City of St. Charles

The County of St. Charles

defendants

Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri

defendant counsels

Bryan Cave

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws