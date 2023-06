Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Brown Fox PLLC on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Zayo Group Holdings, a provider of communications infrastructure services, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the City of Houston, which targets the defendant for alleged nonpayment of certain franchise and right-of-way fees associated with its installation of network nodes. The case is4:23-cv-02169, The City Of Houston Texas v. Zayo Group, LLC.

Telecommunications

June 13, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

The City Of Houston Texas

defendants

Zayo Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Brown Fox PLLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct