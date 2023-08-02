The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and other government entities were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint contends that the SBA wrongfully denied forgiveness for PPP loans. The lawsuit was filed by Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan on behalf of nursing home Citadel Myers Park LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-00197, The Citadel at Myers Park LLC v. United States Small Business Administration et al.
Health Care
August 02, 2023, 3:15 PM