New Suit - Contract

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and other government entities were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint contends that the SBA wrongfully denied forgiveness for PPP loans. The lawsuit was filed by Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan on behalf of nursing home Citadel Myers Park LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-00197, The Citadel at Myers Park LLC v. United States Small Business Administration et al.

Health Care

August 02, 2023, 3:15 PM

Plaintiffs

The Citadel at Myers Park LLC

Plaintiffs

Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan

defendants

Isabella Casillas Guzman

Janet Yellen

United States of America

United States Small Business Administration

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision