Cincinnati Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Vikings USA Bootheel 443 and Matthew Morrell on Thursday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Litchfield Cavo, seeks a declaration that Cincinnati has no duty to defend or indemnify Vikings in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05084, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co. v. Vikings USA Bootheel 443 et al.
Insurance
November 10, 2022, 7:35 PM