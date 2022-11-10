New Suit

Cincinnati Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Vikings USA Bootheel 443 and Matthew Morrell on Thursday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Litchfield Cavo, seeks a declaration that Cincinnati has no duty to defend or indemnify Vikings in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05084, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co. v. Vikings USA Bootheel 443 et al.

Insurance

November 10, 2022, 7:35 PM