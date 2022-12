New Suit

In-house counsel at Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit names Superior Tactical Response Agency and the Estate of Roddrick K. Faulkner Sr. in connection with underlying wrongful death claims. The case is 1:22-cv-02353, The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company v. Superior Tactical Response Agency, LLC et al.

Insurance

December 06, 2022, 5:35 PM