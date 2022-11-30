Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer removed a product liability lawsuit against Builder Specialties Inc., Eugster/Frismag AG and Miele Inc. Wednesday to Florida Northern District Court. The lawsuit, over alleged property damage arising from a faulty Miele coffee machine, was filed by Wade, Palmer & Shoemaker on behalf of Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance. The case is 3:22-cv-23795, The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company v. Miele, Inc. et al.

Insurance

November 30, 2022, 4:01 PM