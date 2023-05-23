New Suit

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Interstate Underground Warehouse and Industrial Park, Kline Van and Specialty Rental LLC and other defendants on Tuesday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Watters Wolf Bub & Hansmann, seeks a declaration that Cincinnati has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in two underlying lawsuits stemming from a fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00350, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co. v. Interstate Underground Warehouse and Industrial Park Inc. et al.

Insurance

May 23, 2023, 8:23 PM

Plaintiffs

The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company

Watters, Wolf, Bub & Hansmann, LLC

defendants

Camille Eklof

Interstate Underground Warehouse and Industrial Park, Inc.

Jonathan Justus

Kline Corporation

Kline Van and Specialty Rental, LLC

Sammy Jo Reeder

Wayne Reeder

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute