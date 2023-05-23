Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Interstate Underground Warehouse and Industrial Park, Kline Van and Specialty Rental LLC and other defendants on Tuesday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Watters Wolf Bub & Hansmann, seeks a declaration that Cincinnati has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in two underlying lawsuits stemming from a fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00350, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co. v. Interstate Underground Warehouse and Industrial Park Inc. et al.
Insurance
May 23, 2023, 8:23 PM