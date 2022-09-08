New Suit - Contract

Cincinnati Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Indian Harbour Beach Club Condominium Association and other defendants on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by the Bice Cole Law Firm, seeks a declaration that Cincinnati Insurance has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-01628, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co. v. Indian Harbour Beach Club Condominium Association Inc. et al.

Insurance

September 08, 2022, 2:36 PM