The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Freeman, Mathis & Gary, seeks to declare that Cincinnati Specialty has no duty to defend or indemnify G&D Construction Group Inc. and Metcon Inc. in an underlying construction defect action. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02197, The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company v. G&D Constuction Group, Inc. et al.

May 18, 2023, 4:42 AM

The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

G&D Constuction Group, Inc.

Metcon, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute