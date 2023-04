New Suit

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory relief Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The case, brought by Cox PLLC, names Adam Michael Custom Homes and other claimants in connection with underlying arbitration over commercial general liability claims. The case is 5:23-cv-00426, The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company v. Adam Michael Custom Homes, LLC et al.

Insurance

April 06, 2023, 1:27 PM

Plaintiffs

The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Cox P.L.L.C.

defendants

Adam Michael Custom Homes, LLC

Anna Oran

Kevin Pfister

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute