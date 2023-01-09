New Suit

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co. and Capstone Building Corp. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in North Carolina Western District Court. The suit names Zurich North America, Baker Roofing Co. and other claimants in connection with underlying litigation involving the allegedly defective construction of a multi-family residential building. The case is 3:23-cv-00011, The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company et al v. ABM Stucco, Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 09, 2023, 3:00 PM