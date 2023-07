New Suit - Insurance

Cincinnati Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory relief Monday in Oregon District Court. The suit, filed by Gordon & Polscer, names Corbett Water District and Schneider Water Services in connection with an underlying dispute over the drilling of a well. The case is 3:23-cv-01070, The Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Schneider Equipment Inc. dba Schneider Water Services et al.

Insurance

July 24, 2023, 6:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Cincinnati Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Gordon & Polscer, LLC

defendants

Corbett Water District

Schneider Equipment Inc. dba Schneider Water Services

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute