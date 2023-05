New Suit

Cincinnati Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Rael Maintenance Corp. in New York Southern District Court on Monday. The court action, seeking over $700,000 in connection with an alleged defective fire suppression system, was filed by the Law Offices of Robert A. Stutman. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04462, The Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Rael Maintenance Corp.

Insurance

May 30, 2023, 11:26 AM

Plaintiffs

The Cincinnati Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Robert A Stutman

defendants

Rael Maintenance Corp.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct