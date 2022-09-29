Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Scharnhorst Ast Kennard Griffin P.C. on Thursday removed a lawsuit against BNSF Railway, Amtrack and other defendants to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a June 2022 train derailment, was filed by Litchfield Cavo on behalf of Cincinnati Financial. The interpleader complaint seeks to determine the applicable policy limits for claimants injured from the derailment. The case is 2:22-cv-00070, The Cincinnati Insurance Company v. National Railroad Passenger Corp. a/k/a Amtrak et al.

Insurance

September 29, 2022, 3:55 PM