Who Got The Work

Christopher A. McMican of Clark Hill has entered an appearance for Metropolis Condominium Association in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The suit, filed May 28 in Illinois Northern District Court by Peters & Nye on behalf of Cincinnati Financial, seeks to declare that Cincinnati has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, is 1:24-cv-04328, The Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Metropolis Condominium Association et al.

Insurance

July 12, 2024, 1:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

Defendants

defendant counsels

Nature of Claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute