Who Got The Work

Christopher A. McMican of Clark Hill has entered an appearance for Metropolis Condominium Association in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The suit, filed May 28 in Illinois Northern District Court by Peters & Nye on behalf of Cincinnati Financial, seeks to declare that Cincinnati has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, is 1:24-cv-04328, The Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Metropolis Condominium Association et al.

Insurance

July 12, 2024, 1:47 PM

Plaintiffs

The Cincinnati Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Peters & Nye LLP

Defendants

Metropolis Condominium Association

Parking Industry Labor Management Committee by and through its Board of Trustees, John T. Coli, Jr., Nicholas Micaletti, James Buczek, and Michael Prussian

Teamsters Local Union No. 727 Health & Welfare Fund, by and through its Board of Trustees John T. Coli, Jr., Caleen Carter-Patton, Michael DeGard, Nicholas Micaletti, John McCarthy, Gregory T. Youmans

Teamsters Local Union No. 727 Legal & Educational Assistance Fund by and through its Board of Trustees John T. Coli, Jr., Caleen Carter-Patton, Michael DeGard, Nicholas Micaletti, John McCarthy, Grego

Teamsters Local Union No. 727 Pension Fund, by and through its Board of Trustees, John T. Coli, Jr., Caleen Carter-Patton, Michael Degard, Nicholas Micaletti, John McCarthy, Gregory T. Youmans, Carl S

defendant counsels

Clark Hill

Ctm Legal Group

Nature of Claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute