New Suit - Contract

Cincinnati Insurance sued Celebrity Home Loans for breach of contract on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Watt Tieder Hoffar & Fitzgerald, seeks indemnification against multiple bond claims accusing the defendant of failing to pay for home appraisal services. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02815, Cincinnati Insurance Co. v. Celebrity Home Loans LLC.

Insurance

May 04, 2023, 5:15 PM

Plaintiffs

The Cincinnati Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Watt, Tieder, Hoffar & Fitzgerald, L.L.P.

defendants

Celebrity Home Loans, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract