New Suit - Environmental

Cincinnati Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against property owner 5400 College Ave LLC on Wednesday in Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by the Paganelli Law Group, seeks a declaration that Cincinnati has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in connection with hazmat remediation services. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01807, Cincinnati Insurance Co. v. 5400 College Ave LLC.

Insurance

September 14, 2022, 5:26 PM