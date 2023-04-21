New Suit

Wesco Insurance, an AmTrust company, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in New York Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Usery & Associates on behalf of Charter Oak Fire Insurance, seeks a declaration that Wesco is obligated to defend and indemnify a third party in an underlying slip-and-fall lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00491, The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company v. Wesco Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 21, 2023, 11:59 AM

Plaintiffs

The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Usery & Associates

defendants

Wesco Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute