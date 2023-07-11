New Suit

Old Republic International and Burgess Steel Erectors of New York were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, brought by Rivkin Radler on behalf of Travelers subsidiary Charter Oak Fire Insurance, seeks a declaration that Old Republic has a primary duty to defend and indemnify a third party in two underlying personal injury actions filed by a Burgess employee who is seeking damages for injuries he allegedly sustained while he was working for Burgess. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05952, The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company v. Old Republic Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 11, 2023, 5:41 PM

Plaintiffs

The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Rivkin Radler

defendants

Old Republic Insurance Company

Burgess Steel Erectors of New York, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute