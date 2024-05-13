Who Got The Work

Nationwide has tapped attorney Brian D. Barnas of Hurwitz Fine P.C. to defend a pending insurance lawsuit. The action, filed March 29 in New York Eastern District Court by Usery & Associates on behalf of The Charter Oak Fire Insurance, seeks a declaration that Nationwide is obligated to defend and indemnify a third party in connection with an underlying action arising from a construction project. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina Gershon, is 1:24-cv-02371, The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 13, 2024, 11:32 PM

Plaintiffs

The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Usery & Associates

defendants

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (formerly known as Harleysville Insurance Company)

defendant counsels

Hurwitz Fine

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute