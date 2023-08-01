New Suit - Insurance

Travelers and Charter Oak Fire Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Trisura Specialty Insurance on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Usery & Associates, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying personal injury lawsuit arising from a workplace accident at a construction site. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06736, Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co. et al. v. Trisura Specialty Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 01, 2023, 6:41 PM

