Charter Oak Fire Insurance and Travelers filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the City of Richmond, Indiana, on Tuesday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Plunkett Cooney, seeks a declaration that the plaintiffs have no duty to defend or indemnify the city in an underlying class action arising from a fire at a plastics recycling facility in Apr. 2023. The case is 1:23-cv-01293, Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co. et al. v. City of Richmond, Indiana.
Insurance
July 25, 2023, 6:36 PM