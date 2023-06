News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily checks in with newly-minted litigation partners at Am Law 50 law firms who participated in Law.com's "How I Made It" series of Q&As. For those interested in making partner, learning the business of law and finding a personal niche are almost as important as mastering the practice of law. Almost.

June 01, 2023, 7:30 AM

