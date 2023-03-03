New Suit

The Catholic Mutual Relief Society of America filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego on Friday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by ArentFox Schiff, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in roughly 400 underlying lawsuits over alleged sexual assault. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00405, Catholic Mutual Relief Society of America et al. v. Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 2:55 PM