News From Law.com

Should law firms defer their incoming first-years? And for how long? Veteran student of the business of law, Hugh Simons, explains why firms really defer incoming classes--and it's not because of the money they save. He explains other ways firms can save money, and why deferrals in this climate might make sense now, and pay off in the future.

Legal Services - Large Law

May 16, 2023, 7:16 AM

nature of claim: /