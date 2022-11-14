New Suit - Consumer

Cummins, an automotive engine manufacturer, and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation were sued Monday in Indiana Northern District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The court action was brought by Burdge Law on behalf of Joseph Carnevale, Stephani Carnevale and the Carnevale Family Revocable Trust. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00947, The Carnevale Family Revocable Trust et al v. Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation et al.

November 14, 2022, 3:01 PM