Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Northfield Insurance Company to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by RAK Law on behalf of the Caribbean Bay Inc., seeks a declaration that Northfield owes a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying lawsuit. The case is 8:22-cv-02318, The Caribbean Bay, Inc v. Northfield Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 10, 2022, 12:03 PM