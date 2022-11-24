Who Got The Work

Burke G. Lopez, Jorge A. Maza and Siobhan E.P. Grant of Hinshaw & Culbertson have entered appearances for Northfield Insurance Company in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, filed Oct. 10 in Florida Middle District Court by RAK Law on behalf of the Caribbean Bay Inc., seeks a declaration that Northfield owes a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying lawsuit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, is 8:22-cv-02318, The Caribbean Bay, Inc. v. Northfield Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 24, 2022, 10:01 AM