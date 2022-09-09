New Suit - Trade Secrets

Isaac Halpern, former head of strategy and executive leadership for The Capital Markets Company, a global management and technology consultancy company, was slapped with a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Weil, Gotshal & Manges, accuses Halpern of breaching his business protection agreement by allegedly misappropriating confidential information in favor of a competitor. Isaac Halpern is represented by Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler. The case is 1:22-cv-07637, The Capital Markets Company, LLC v. Halpern.

Business Services

September 09, 2022, 7:51 AM