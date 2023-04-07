Lawyers at Medina McKelvey LLP on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bulldog Sports Properties LLC to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Arentfox Schiff on behalf of The California State University, Fresno Athletic Corporation, accuses the defendant of underpaying fees owed pursuant to a multi-media rights agreement. The case is 1:23-cv-00549, The California State University, Fresno Athletic Corporation v. Bulldog Sports Properties, LLC.
Education
April 07, 2023, 9:05 PM