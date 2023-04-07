Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Medina McKelvey LLP on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bulldog Sports Properties LLC to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Arentfox Schiff on behalf of The California State University, Fresno Athletic Corporation, accuses the defendant of underpaying fees owed pursuant to a multi-media rights agreement. The case is 1:23-cv-00549, The California State University, Fresno Athletic Corporation v. Bulldog Sports Properties, LLC.

Education

April 07, 2023, 9:05 PM

Plaintiffs

The California State University, Fresno Athletic Corporation

Plaintiffs

Arent Fox

ArentFox Schiff

defendants

Bulldog Sports Properties, LLC

defendant counsels

Medina Mckelvey LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract