New Suit

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin filed an complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of the Burlington Insurance Co. The suit names the Edge Bar & Grill and other claimants in connection with underlying wrongful death litigation. The case is 2:22-cv-14368, The Burlington Insurance Company v. Dockside View, LLC dba on the Edge Bar & Grill et al.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 5:13 PM