New Suit - Securities Class Action

U.S. Bancorp and its top officers were slapped with a securities class action on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Lowey Dannenberg and the Schall Law Firm, alleges that the defendant pressured its bankers to open credit cards, lines of credit and deposit accounts in customers' names without their knowledge or consent. The suit contends that this malfeasance caused damage to investors, including a $37.5 million fine from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on July 28. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09174, Buhrke Family Revocable Trust v. U.S. Bancorp et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 26, 2022, 5:58 PM