Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Keker, Van Nest & Peters on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Electronic Arts, the popular gaming company headquartered in Redwood City, California, to California Northern District Court. The complaint, pertaining to the commercial use of collegiate student-athletes' 'name, image, and likeness' (NIL), was filed by Katten Muchin Rosenman on behalf of the BrandR Group. The lawsuit contends that EA Sports is avoiding paying collegiate football players a fair price for their participation in the 'EA Sports College Football' video game by offering student-athletes a flat fee of $500 per athlete to participate in the game. The case is 3:23-cv-02994, The Brandr Group, LLC v. Electronic Arts Inc.

Gaming & Esports

June 20, 2023, 12:12 PM

