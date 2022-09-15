New Suit - Contract

Ten Oaks Management, an investment firm focused on corporate divestitures, and its two partners were sued by Boeing Wednesday in North Carolina Western District Court in connection with the acquisition of Astech Engineered Products, a supplier of key component parts for Boeing’s 767 and 747 aircrafts. The lawsuit, filed by Mayer Brown, accuses the defendants of fraudulent inducement by securing 'key supply contracts' with Boeing and six weeks after its acquisition requesting an ultimatum of either price increases or cease of component parts production. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00481, The Boeing Company v. Ten Oaks Management, LLC et al.

Aerospace & Defense

September 15, 2022, 6:08 AM