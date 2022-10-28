Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bullivant Houser Bailey on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against Employers Insurance Co. of Wausau, a Liberty Mutual company, to Washington Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Perkins Coie on behalf of the University of Washington, which challenges denial of coverage for losses claimed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including costs incurred from the 'expensive and extensive' disinfection of Husky Stadium and other athletic properties. The case is 2:22-cv-01538, The Board of Regents of the University of Washington v. Employers Insurance Company of Wausau.

Insurance

