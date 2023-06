News From Law.com

The firms with the most lawyers in Texas continued growing in 2022, with much of the increased lawyer count at the Texas offices of out-of-state firms as the industry continues to flock to Texas.The 100 firms with the most lawyers in Texas grew by 8.9% overall in 2022, compared with 2021, according to the 2022 Texas Top 100 report. The 100 firms had a total of 11,088 lawyers in Texas in 2022, up from 10,178 in 2021, and 9,640 in 2020.

June 28, 2023, 10:01 AM

