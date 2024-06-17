The Big Winners: A SCOTUS Move Is Good News for This Florida...

News From Law.com

The Supreme Court of the United States has declined to hear a case challenging the Seminole Tribe of Florida's monopoly on online sports betting in Florida. This decision to reject the case, which was announced after a private conference, allows online sports betting to continue unchallenged in the state until 2051, and could spell more work for lawyers in the coming months and years, according to one South Florida attorney. Justice Brett Kavanaugh supported hearing the case, but the majority did not.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 17, 2024, 5:52 PM

