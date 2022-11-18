The Big Case Lawyer: Ex-Public Corruption Prosecutor Brings ...

News From Law.com

John "Jack" Smith, the former federal prosecutor appointed as the special counsel for investigations into Donald Trump is expected to bring an apolitical approach to the investigation that's likely to be infused with partisanship heading into the 2024 presidential election. "There's not many people who can say they were a big-city New York homicide prosecutor, a terrorism prosecutor, a U.S. attorney, part of the DOJ, prosecuted war crimes and is currently prosecuting the former president of Kosovo," said Moe Fodeman, a litigator with Wilson Sonsini.

November 18, 2022, 6:30 PM