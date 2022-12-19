The Biden Nominees Who Remain in Confirmation Limbo | Law.co...

News From Law.com

More than 440 days have gone by since President Joe Biden nominated ACLU voting rights lawyer Dale Ho to a federal district court seat in New York. For Eleventh Circuit nominee Nancy Abudu, it's been 338 days since her nomination. And it's been a year of waiting for Kenly Kato, a pick for one of California's federal trial courts. Each failed to get enough votes to pass through the Senate Judiciary Committee, and have languished ever since. And they have something else in common.

Government

December 19, 2022, 9:47 AM