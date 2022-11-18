The Best Lawyers in New York City: Trump Org Ex-CFO Weisselb...

News From Law.com

Before stepping down from the witness stand Friday after nearly two full days of testimony in the criminal tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization, the company's former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg had a chance to praise his attorneys. Susan Hoffinger, chief of the Manhattan District Attorney's investigation division, asked whether Weisselberg's legal team – including Nicholas Gravante of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, Mary Mulligan of Friedman Kaplan Seiler & Adelman and Bryan Skarlatos of Kostelanetz & Fink – were "some of the best lawyers in New York City."

November 18, 2022, 2:39 PM