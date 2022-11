News From Law.com International

Law.com International has compiled rankings of 72 major law firms operating in the U.K., comparing their revenue per lawyer, pro bono work, partnership gender balance and lawyer racial diversity. By combining these rankings into an A-List, graduates, clients and rivals can see which firms in the U.K have managed to balance financial success with ethical and social concerns. Each metric looked solely at each firm's operations in the U.K.

United Kingdom

November 22, 2022, 3:57 AM