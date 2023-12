News From Law.com

Over the past 12 months, GCs have shared advice about how to work with the C-suite, how to best handle cross-border deals as well as what new GCs should expect when they go in-house. With general counsel now being part of the C-suite and a strategic business partner, they bring more to the table than just their legal expertise, and efficient knowledge sharing is essential in that process.

December 27, 2023, 4:00 AM

