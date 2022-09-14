New Suit

American Financial Group subsidiary Great American Insurance Company was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The court action seeks a declaration that Great American has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying racial discrimination lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed by Ver Ploeg & Marino on behalf of the Bentley Bay Condominium Association Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-22933, The Bentley Bay Condominium Association, Inc. v. Great American Insurance Company.

