Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reed Smith removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Blue Cross Blue Shield to Texas Southern District Court on Tuesday. The complaint, filed by attorney Mark E. Price on behalf of the Belchman Group d/b/a Amity Home Health, accuses the defendant of refusing to pay for current and necessary life-saving procedures in an effort to recoup 75% of funds disbursed to the plaintiff for emergency services over the past several years. The case is 4:22-cv-02779, Belchman Group LLC d/b/a Amity Home Health LLC v. Health Care Service Corp. et al.

Health Care

August 16, 2022, 7:41 PM