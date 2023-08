New Suit - Patent

Crowell & Moring filed a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court on behalf of the Beachwaver Co. The suit, which asserts two patents related to a hair styling device, pursues claims against L'Ange Hair Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-06322, The Beachwaver Co. v. L'Ange Hair, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 04, 2023, 5:04 AM

Plaintiffs

The Beachwaver Co.

Crowell & Moring

defendants

L'Ange Hair, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims