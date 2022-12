New Suit - Contract

Bank of New York Mellon filed a petition to quiet title Monday in Missouri Western District Court. The sealed complaint, filed by South & Associates and Southlaw P.C., targets George Waddell and Martha Waddell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00797, The Bank of New York Mellon v. Waddell et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 05, 2022, 7:37 PM