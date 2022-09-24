Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Mexican media company TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V. to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, which pertains to a 2017 bond issuance, was filed by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Riker Danzig on behalf of Bank of New York Mellon in its capacity as trustee for the defendant's 8.25% Senior Notes Due 2024. The suit claims that TV Azteca has defaulted on mandated interest payments and seeks immediate payment of more than $488 million, including accelerated payment of the principal, redemption premium, accrued and unpaid interest. The case is 1:22-cv-08164, The Bank of New York Mellon v. TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 24, 2022, 1:11 PM