New Suit - Contract

Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of the Bancorp Bank. The complaint targets TEU Services for allegedly failing to make payments under a vehicle leasing agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00874, The Bancorp Bank v. TEU Services, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

August 10, 2022, 5:51 PM