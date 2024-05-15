The Back-Office Back Door to Nonlawyer Investment in Law Fir...

News From Law.com

Organizational structures that work around the prohibitions against nonlawyer control of and profiteering from law firms are poised to gain momentum in the coming years as investment firms offer business acumen and capital to run the growing portion of law firm operations beyond lawyers' expertise. One such structure has already gained prominence in the health care sector, where managed service organizations (MSOs) running the back office of many medical and dental practices have become the business structure of choice for private equity sponsorship, according to corporate lawyers specializing in MSOs.

May 15, 2024, 3:24 PM

