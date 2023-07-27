New Suit - Insurance

Automobile Insurance Co. of Hartford, Connecticut, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against David Schlachet on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Usery & Associates, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify Schlachet in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit accusing him of conspiring with another individual to murder Schlachet's wife Laura Prychodko in 2018. According to the complaint, Schlachet was involved in acrimonious divorce proceedings with his wife, who was found dead at the bottom of a garbage chute in the Zeckendorf Towers in Manhattan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06501, Automobile Insurance Co. of Hartford, Connecticut v. Schlachet.

July 27, 2023, 4:27 PM

The Automobile Insurance Company of Hartford, Connecticut

Usery & Associates

David Schlachet

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute